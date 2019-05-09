Bishop Bradley releases statement regarding new Church law by Pope Francis
KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Bishop Paul J. Bradley released the following statement regarding the motu proprio (new Church law)
“You are the Light of the World” by Pope Francis:
“We welcome Pope Francis’ motu proprio, “You are the Light Of the World” which establishes new laws governing the Catholic Church’s standards for protecting all her people from the evil of sexual abuse.
“This groundbreaking document affirms and is consistent with our local efforts in the Diocese of Kalamazoo, including our “
A Plan to Protect” released last September 2018.
“Our prayers remain as always first with all victim survivors and our hope is that these standards will continue to work to eradicate the evil of abuse and help to restore trust as we further the mission of the Church.”
As we stated previously, the Diocese has and will continue to cooperate with the Attorney General’s investigation and encourages anyone with information related to misconduct to call the reporting number set-up by the Attorney General’s office at:
844.324.3374.