Bishop Bradley releases statement on the passing of Bishop Robert C. Morlino

Bishop Bradley releases statement on the passing of Most Rev. Robert C. Morlino, Bishop of the Diocese of Madison

KALAMAZOO, Mich.: (November 25, 2018): Bishop Paul J. Bradley released the following statement today in regard to the sudden passing of Most Rev. Robert C. Morlino, Bishop of the Diocese of Madison, Wis.

“We are deeply saddened at the sudden and unexpected passing of Bishop Robert C. Morlino, Bishop of Madison (Wis.). Bishop Morlino served as a priest for the Diocese of Kalamazoo from 1981 until 1999 when he was appointed by the Pope as Bishop of the Diocese of Helena (Mt.). The Diocese benefited greatly from his pastoral talents and we join our prayers with the Faithful of the Diocese of Madison. As people of faith, while we mourn the loss of our great friend and Shepherd, we can take comfort that Bishop Morlino has entered into eternal life as is promised to all of us who place our faith and trust in God.”

