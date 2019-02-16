Bishop Bradley releases statement on former Archbishop Theodore McCarrick

Bishop Bradley releases statement on the Holy See’s decision to dismiss the former Archbishop Theodore McCarrick from the clerical state
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (February 26, 2019) – Bishop Paul J. Bradley has released the following statement upon the decision of the Holy See announced today regarding the former Archbishop Emeritus Theodore McCarrick:
“Today’s announcement that Pope Francis has approved the dismissal from the clerical state of the former Archbishop Emeritus, Theodore McCarrick, comes as a sad, yet just decision. While further investigation into this grave matter continues, this unprecedented step of dismissing a member of the hierarchy from all rights and obligations of ordained ministry, as well as all ability to function as a member of the Catholic clergy, is an important step forward. It is also a significant demonstration that everyone, regardless of rank or status, is accountable to the Law of God and the Laws of the Church. I affirm the statements made by
Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, President of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) and the official statement from the
Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.
“Most importantly, I call on all of us to unite our prayers with all survivors of clergy sex abuse. As Pope Francis prepares to convene the historic worldwide meeting of Bishops, representing all Episcopal Conferences throughout the world, beginning on Thursday, February 21st, through Sunday, February 24th, let us also pray that the Holy Spirit will guide those important deliberations, enabling us to find the necessary and effective solutions to root out the evil and sin of sexual abuse, especially among those raised to ordained ministry, forever.
“I once again urge anyone who has ever experienced anything of that nature, who has not already done so, to come forward by contacting the Diocese of Kalamazoo’s Sexual Misconduct Question and Reporting Line (877) 802-0115, your local law enforcement, or both.”
