Bishop Bradley offers prayers of support in wake of Texas school shooting tragedy

Bishop Paul J. Bradley released the following statement in the wake of the tragic school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas: “As we learn of yet another senseless school shooting, this time in Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, the Diocese of Kalamazoo mourns the 18 children and three adults who were killed, and we extend our love and care to the countless more children, teachers, and the entire community who have been injured and traumatized by these horrific events. With broken hearts and in great sadness, we commend the children and adults whose lives have been taken from them to our loving God and Father of us all, knowing that He will welcome them into Eternal Life. We send our prayerful support to the families of those who have lost loved ones, and we pray for God’s healing graces for those who are suffering in any way. May we all pray for the conversion of the hearts of those who choose irrational hatred and heinous acts of violence instead of living together in harmony, peace and love; may we also recommit ourselves to the priority of re-discovering our society built on compassion, care, and respect for all human life.”