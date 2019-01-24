Bishop Bradley consecrates new St. Clare Church building
Bishop Paul J. Bradley dedicated the new church building for St. Clare Parish in Centreville on Thursday, January 24, 2019. The new location and building for St. Clare Parish marks the first new Church dedication in the diocese in close to ten years. Fr. Antony Rajesh, MSFS, is the pastor of St. Clare.
The new Church represents the culmination of the Parish communities’ twenty years of perseverance and dedication to make its vision of a new church home a reality. Originated in 1961, the parish had outgrown its current facility which it purchased from St. Paul Lutheran Church when that faith congregation moved to a different location. This new building and facility provide the parish with expanded space for larger capacity, rooms for religious education classes and better handicap accessibility.
Since that special moment in 1961, St. Clare’s has developed a well-deserved reputation as a welcoming community and one whose values include its unwavering commitment of outreach to all those in need,” said Bishop Paul J. Bradley. “It is through the generosity of the parishioners that this new church building for St. Clare’s will serve this community of faith for generations to come.”
Consecration of the altar and blessing of the sanctuary and other ceremonial items are necessary before a Catholic church can be used for worship.