Bishop Bradley approves diocesan norms related to the celebration of the Latin Mass

January 30, 2021 (Kalamazoo, Mich.): The Diocese of Kalamazoo has released the following statement from Bishop Paul J. Bradley regarding follow up to the recently released motu proprio.. “On Friday, July 16, 2021, Pope Francis published the motu proprio Traditionis custodes – On the Use of the Roman Liturgy Prior to the Reform of 1970. Because it took effect immediately, I granted authorization “pro tempore” for the use of the Missale Romanum of 1962 until I had a chance to prayerfully study the document. After prayerful study of the document and consultation with several of our priests and lay staff, the following norms are implemented in the Diocese of Kalamazoo:
Priests who already celebrate Mass according to the Missale Romanum of 1962 in the Diocese of Kalamazoo in Michigan must request and receive authorization to continue to enjoy this faculty (cf. Art. 5).
Visiting priests must request and receive authorization before celebrating Mass according to the Missale Romanum of 1962 in the Diocese of Kalamazoo in Michigan (cf. Art. 5).
These norms will take full effect Sunday, August 15, 2021, the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary. At that time, the general authorization granted “pro tempore”, on July 16, 2021, officially expires. Requests for authorization can be found on the Office of Worship webpage (https://diokzoo.org/worship-liturgy). Requests should be submitted by August 15 to Father Jeff Hanley, Director of the Office of Worship, whom I have appointed as Moderator for these matters. Priests who do not request and receive this authorization by August 15 are not authorized to celebrate Mass according to the 1962 Missal in the Diocese of Kalamazoo, whether publicly or privately, until this authorization is granted. If there should be any further clarification from the Holy See regarding the Motu Proprio, we will be attentive to following that instruction. It is my sincere hope that the Holy Eucharist, the source and summit of our Faith, continues to effect unity and charity among all the faithful of our Diocese.”