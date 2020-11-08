Bishop Bradley announces several priest pastoral assignments

November 8, 2020 (Kalamazoo, Mich.): The Most Rev. Paul J. Bradley has announced the following clergy appointments. Changes are effective November 23, 2020 unless otherwise noted.
PASTOR Rev. John Fleckenstein, Pastor of St. Philip Parish Battle Creek, and Moderator of the Collaborative of St. Philip Parish, St. Joseph Parish and St. Jerome Parish, Battle Creek, has been appointed Pastor, St. Joseph Parish, St. Joseph and Moderator of the Collaborative of St. Joseph, Ss. John & Bernard Parish, Benton Harbor and St. Joseph Parish, Watervliet and Canonical Pastor of Lake Michigan Catholic Schools (LMC). He has also been appointed Canonical Pastor, St. Joseph Parish, Watervliet. Fr. Fleckenstein concludes his appointment as Canonical Pastor, Hackett Catholic Prep.
Rev. Thomas McNally, Pastor of St. Joseph Parish, St. Joseph and Moderator of the Collaborative of St. Joseph, Ss. John & Bernard Parish, Benton Harbor and St. Joseph Parish, Watervliet has been appointed Pastor of St. Ann Parish, including the Light of Christ Academy, Augusta . The appointment becomes effective December 19, 2020.
Rev. Evelio Ramirez, Parochial Vicar of St. Joseph Parish, Kalamazoo, has been appointed Pastor of the Collaborative of St. Thérèse Parish, Wayland and SS. Cyril & Methodius, Gun Lake. Rev. James Richardson, Pastor of the Collaborative of St. Ann Parish, St. Ambrose, Delton and Our Lady of Great Oak, Lacey and Light of Christ Academy has been appointed Pastor, St. Philip Parish, Battle Creek. Fr. Richardson will remain Canonical Pastor, St. Ambrose, Delton and Our Lady of Great Oak, Lacey.
Temporary Administrator Canonical Pastor Msgr. Michael Osborn, Vicar General and Moderator of the Curia for the Diocese, has been appointed Temporary Administrator of St. Ann Parish and Light of Christ Academy, Augusta, effective November 28, 2020 through December 18, 2020. Msgr. Osborn also has been appointed Canonical Pastor, Hackett Catholic Prep. He remains Vicar General/Moderator of the Curia.