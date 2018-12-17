Bishop Bradley announces priest assignments and Parish Collaborative realignments

DECEMBER 17, 2018 (Kalamazoo, Mich.): The Most Rev. Paul J. Bradley has announced the following Parish Collaborative realignments as well as priest appointments:





Priest appointments:



Rev. Harold Potter has been appointed Chaplain to the Senior and Nursing Care Facilities in Kalamazoo as well as a Priest in Residence at St. Mary Parish, Kalamazoo. Fr. Potter previously served as the Chaplain, Lakeland Hospital, St. Joseph and as a Priest in Residence at St. Joseph Parish, St. Joseph.





Rev. John Tuyen Tran has been appointed as Temporary Administrator of Holy Maternity Parish, Dowagiac, Holy Family Parish, Decatur and Sacred Heart of Mary Parish, Silver Creek. Fr. Tran was previously Parochial Vicar, St. Augustine Cathedral Parish, Kalamazoo. The three Parishes form a new Parish Collaborative (see below). Rev. Mike Rejent remains as Senior Parochial Vicar, Holy Family Parish, Decatur.





Rev. Christian Johnston, Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Niles, has been appointed Canonical Pastor of St. Anthony Parish, Buchanan and St. Gabriel Parish, Berrien Springs. The two Parishes join with St. Mary Parish, Niles in a newly formed Parish Collaborative (see below). Rev. Leo Cartanega remains as Parish Administrator of St. Anthony Parish and St. Gabriel Parish and will collaborate with Fr. Johnston in the Collaborative.





Parish Collaborative realignments:



Holy Maternity Parish, Dowagiac, Holy Family Parish, Decatur and Sacred Heart of Mary Parish, Silver Creek will now form a Parish Collaborative within the Southern Deanery. See above for associated Priest assignment information.





St. Gabriel, Berrien Springs and St. Anthony Parish, Buchanan will now join with St. Mary Parish, Niles as a Parish Collaborative in the Western Deanery. See above for associated Priest assignment information.

