Bishop Bradley announces Priest Assignments

APRIL 13, 2020 (Kalamazoo, Mich.): The Most Rev. Paul J. Bradley has announced the following priest appointments which become effective April 20, 2020:
Pastor:
Rev. Jose Haro, Director of Vocations for the Diocese of Kalamazoo, has been appointed Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Kalamazoo. Father Haro will continue in his role as full-time Director of Vocations as well as the Director of St. John Vianney House of Discernment, which will relocate to St. Mary Parish.
Rev. Andrew Raczkowski, Parochial Vicar, of the Collaborative of St. Joseph Parish and St. Jerome Parish, Battle Creek, has been appointed Pastor of the Collaborative of Holy Angels Parish, Sturgis, and St. Joseph Parish, White Pigeon.
Rev. James Richardson, Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Kalamazoo, has been appointed Pastor of the Collaborative of St. Ann Parish, Augusta; St. Ambrose Parish, Delton; and Our Lady of Great Oak Parish, Lacey.
Parochial Vicar:
Rev. Maximilian Nightingale, Parochial Vicar, St. Joseph Parish, Kalamazoo, and Chaplain to St. Monica Catholic School, Kalamazoo, has been appointed Parochial Vicar of the Collaborative of St. Joseph Parish and St. Jerome Parish in Battle Creek, as well as Chaplain/Spiritual Moderator of the Battle Creek Area Catholic Schools (BCACS).
Rev. Evelio Ramirez, Pastor of the Collaborative of Holy Angels Parish, Sturgis, and St. Joseph Parish, White Pigeon, has been appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Joseph Parish, Kalamazoo. Additionally Fr. Ramirez has been appointed to be the regular celebrant of the weekly Spanish-language Mass at SS. Cyril and Methodius Parish in Gun Lake while the Rev. Alphonse Savarimuthu, MSFS, remains in charge of the sacramental and pastoral care of the needs of the community, as Canonical Pastor.