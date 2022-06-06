Bishop Bradley announces new assignments for several priests in the diocese

June 6, 2022 (KALAMAZOO, MICH.): The Most Rev. Paul J. Bradley has announced the following priest retirement and assignments for the Diocese of Kalamazoo. The appointments are effective July 5, 2022 unless otherwise noted.
RETIREMENT Rev. James Morris, Pastor in solidum, St Basil Parish, South Haven, will retire from parish ministry and move into Senior Priest status.
PASTOR Rev. Russell Homic, Pastor of the Collaborative of Holy Maternity of Mary, Dowagiac; Holy Family Parish, Decatur; and Sacred Heart of Mary, Silver Creek has been appointed Pastor, St. Monica Parish and School, Kalamazoo.
Rev. David Pinto, Temporary Administrator, St Ann Parish, Augusta, has been appointed Pastor, St. Ann Parish and Light of Christ Academy.
ADMINISTRATOR Rev. Richard Altine, Director of the Apostolate for the Imprisoned and Senior Parochial Vicar of the Collaborative of St Mary Parish, Paw Paw; St. John Bosco Parish, Mattawan; St Margaret Mary Parish, Marcellus; and St. Jude Parish, Gobles, has been appointed Senior Parochial Vicar, St. Basil Parish, South Haven. Fr. Altine will continue in his role as Director of the Apostolate for the Imprisoned.
Rev. Arul Lazar, MSFS, Parochial Vicar of St. Joseph Parish and Chaplain/Spiritual Moderator of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Schools has been appointed Administrator of the Collaborative of Holy Maternity of Mary, Dowagiac; Holy Family Parish, Decatur; and Sacred Heart of Mary, Silver Creek.
PAROCHIAL VICAR Rev. Thomas McNally, Pastor, St. Ann Parish and Light of Christ Academy, Augusta, has been appointed Parochial Vicar, St. Catherine of Siena Parish and Chaplain/Spiritual Moderator, Hackett Catholic Prep.
Rev. Maximilian Nightingale, Parochial Vicar, St. Joseph Parish, Battle Creek, has been appointed Parochial Vicar, St. Monica Parish, Kalamazoo. Fr. Nightingale will also continue his work in the diocesan Tribunal. He will begin his new assignment on August 5, 2022.
Rev. Kenneth Schmidt, Advocate for Priestly Ministry and Support, has been appointed Parochial Vicar, St. Jerome Parish, Battle Creek.He will continue in his role as Advocate for Priestly Ministry and Support.
Rev. Jacob Thomas, ordained to the Priesthood, June 5, 2022,has received his first priestly appointment as Parochial Vicar, St. Joseph Parish, Battle Creek, and Chaplain/Spiritual Moderator of St. Philip High School.
Rev. John Tran, Parochial Vicar, St. Joseph Parish, St. Joseph, has been appointed Parochial Vicar of the Collaborative of St. John Bosco Parish in Mattawan; St. Mary Parish in Paw Paw; St. Jude Parish, Gobles; and St Margaret Mary Parish, Marcellus.
CHAPLAIN Rev. Harold Potter, Chaplain in the Senior and Nursing Care Facilities in Kalamazoo, will continue his assignment and transfer his residence to St. Thomas More Parish, Kalamazoo.