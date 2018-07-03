Bishop approves creation of Institute of Missionary Discipleship

by Victoria Cessna

The soon-to-be-launched diocesan Institute of Missionary Discipleship (IMD) will offer an array of courses, classes and retreats for those looking to deepen their faith knowledge and grow in their spirituality.

The Institute is the brainchild of Jamin Herold, Executive Director, Parish Life and Lay Leadership for the Diocese. Herold, with the approval of Bishop Bradley, has designed an Institute that brings together, under one learning umbrella, day trainings, seminars, a Catechetical Institute in partnership with Francisican University and ministry-specific trainings.

Currently the Diocese hosts two different lay leadership formation programs: the San Agustin Institute, a three-year program for Spanish-speaking lay leaders and the Lay Eccelesial Ministry Institute (LEMI), also a three-year program offered in English. In each of these programs participants commit to attending in classes once a month as well as annual retreats. The time commitment can be challenging for many.

However the Institute will operate “much more like a college-type setting, not just a singular program,” notes Herold. “Any volunteer wanting to dive deeper in his or her faith will find a course or program that is suited to them.”

Day Trainings: These programs are six-hour day trainings offered throughout the year. Topics planned include: Introduction to Missionary Discipleship, Called and Gifted, Discernment of Spirits and Art of Accompaniment. Each day will feature expert speakers.

Seminars: Qualified local instructors will lead up to eight different seminars throughout the year. Planned topics range from Intercultural Ministry to Risk Management to Identifying Gifts in Others.

Catechetical Institute: The Diocese, in partnership with Franciscan University, will offer online courses. Currently the University is uploading multiple courses and is adding up to 80 courses a year with a total goal of up 600 offerings. The courses are divided by tracks but is suited for both individuals as well as parish ministers. Visit www. https://franciscanathome.com/t racks-and-workshops for a course sampling.

And the cost? “We’re working diligently to explore grants and other financing avenues so we are able to offer this to anyone in the Diocese at an extremely reduced rate,” said Herold, “or hopefully for free. In fact all the online courses will be free to users and people should be able to sign up for them by August.”

Herold is currently working with the diocesan Communications department on a roll-out plan which includes a comprehensive-dedicated website (ADDRESS?) as well as a promotional and marketing plan.

The Institute for Missionary Discipleship will offer its first day training course this August; with the “Art of Accompaniment” on August 18 at Lawerence Education Center at Borgess Hospital [see page 11 for related information.]

For more information contact Jamin Herold, jherold@diokzoo.org; 269-903-0183 or visit the website at: www.imdisciple.com