Bishop applauds Pope Francis' latest Fratelli Tutti

Bishop applauds Pope Francis’ latest encyclical, Fratelli Tutti, (Brothers and Sisters All), invites all to read landmark encyclical
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (October 5, 2020) – Bishop Paul J. Bradley, in the name of the entire Diocese of Kalamazoo, warmly welcomes and applauds Pope Francis’ latest Encyclical, Fratelli Tutti (Brothers and Sisters All) released yesterday in Assisi on the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi. Bishop Bradley invites all the Clergy and Faithful of the Diocese to read this landmark encyclical on fraternity and social friendship, which adds greatly to the Church’s Social Teachings.
As Bishop Bradley states: “In these tumultuous and challenging times of great social unrest, we very much need to embrace Pope Francis’ beautiful teachings detailed in Fratelli Tutti. The Holy Father points to fraternity, dialogue and social friendship as the way to build a better, more just and peaceful world, with a resounding ‘no’ to war and global indifference. I emphasize what the Holy Father wrote in his introduction: ‘It is my desire that, in this our time, by acknowledging the dignity of each human person, we can contribute to the rebirth of a universal aspiration to fraternity between all men and women.’”
Bishop Bradley continued: “Further, I echo the words of Archbishop Jose H. Gomez, President of the USCCB (full statement here) who states: ‘For the Church, the Pope is challenging us to overcome the individualism in our culture and to serve our neighbors in love, seeing Jesus Christ in every person, and seeking a society of justice and mercy, compassion and mutual concern.’”
Throughout Fratelli Tutti Pope Francis addresses a range of topics from war, economic uncertainty, immigration and how our call to unite can help address these challenges. His ultimate message, despite a detailing of these challenges, is one of hope. Bishop Bradley continues, “While the Holy Father details many of the world’s downfalls his message of hope is one that resonates with me and hopefully inspires all of us. As Pope Francis writes:
‘I invite everyone to renewed hope, for hope “speaks to us of something deeply rooted in every human heart, independently of our circumstances and historical conditioning. Hope speaks to us of a thirst, an aspiration, a longing for a life of fulfillment, a desire to achieve great things, things that fill our heart and lift our spirit to lofty realities like truth, goodness and beauty, justice and love… Hope is bold; it can look beyond personal convenience, the petty securities and compensations which limit our horizon, and it can open us up to grand ideals that make life more beautiful and worthwhile”.[52] Let us continue, then, to advance along the paths of hope. ‘”
Finally Bishop Bradley encourages us along this path of hope and grace, “As we read this latest encyclical, Fratelli TuttiI, I pray we may all take these teachings to heart, allowing, with renewed hope, God’s grace to strengthen us to put these teachings to practice in our lives.”
You may read the full text of Fratelli Tutti on the Vatican’s website here.