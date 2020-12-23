Bishop announces priest appointments

December 21, 2020 (Kalamazoo, Mich.): The Most Rev. Paul J. Bradley has announced the following clergy appointments. Changes are effective January 11, 2021. RETIREMENT Rev. Robert Flickinger, Pastor of the Collaborative of Our Lady of the Lake Parish, Edwardsburg, and St. Ann Parish, Cassopolis, will retire from parish ministry and move into Senior Priest status. PASTOR Rev. Pangiraj J, Nathan, MSFS, Parochial Vicar, St. Philip Parish, Battle Creek, has been appointed Parochial Administrator (Pastor) of the Collaborative of Our Lady of the Lake Parish, Edwardsburg, and St. Ann Parish, Cassopolis. PAROCHIAL VICAR Rev. David Pinto, who was ordained to the Priesthood on December 19, 2020, has been appointed Parochial Vicar, St. Philip Parish, Battle Creek.