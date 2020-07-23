Be More: A Marriage Formation Retreat (Virtual)

Be More: A Virtual/Online Marriage Formation (and Enrichment) Retreat by Witness to Love was developed to provide couples a pathway to grow in community, identity and understanding their mission. To each and every couple preparing to receive and live out the Sacrament of Matrimony in today’s world – you were born for a time such as this and the grace of the sacrament is real! Let us walk with you, your mentors, and your church community as you prepare to be more in Christ!
This retreat is carefully curated and jam packed with 14 core lessons including videos and resources from engaging and relatable Marriage Champions from around the country. Together, you will explore Theology topics and Life Skills topics as you grow closer to one another, to Christ and his Church.
Register for FREE (by clicking on the picture below), for Be More: A Marriage Formation Retreat