2022 Natural Family Planning Week and Grandparents

Per USCCB website: The date chosen for honoring "Grandparents and the Elderly" each year is to be near the liturgical memorial (July 26) of Saints Anne and Joachim, the grandparents of Jesus. Since the date of the memorial falls within the week devoted to raising awareness of Natural Family Planning and Church teaching which support its use in marriage due to the anniversary of Humanae vitae (July 25), it is appropriate for all NFP Week celebrations to include reflection upon the vital role that grandparents play in the lives of their grandchildren.
For additional information, ideas or resources, please contact: Socorro