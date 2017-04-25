CONGRATULATIONS to all the 2017 Catholic Families Student Contest FINALISTS:

April 25, 2017
by Socorro Truchan
Following are the finalists from the Student Contest this year:
"The Evangelizing Family”
- 1st Place School with most entries: Lake Michigan Catholic, St. Joseph, Mrs. Sarah Rouse and Mrs. Lindsey Goshgarian (5th grade teachers)
- 1st Place VIDEO – Division I (4th – 8th grades) “Evangelization” by Evan Czuk & Liam Roth (4th grade), St. Augustine School, Mrs. Raelynn Stein (4th grade teacher)
- Honorable Mention (video – Division I) “Video Girls” by Abigail Ulbrich & Isabella Hentz (4th grade) Mrs. Raelynn Stein (4th grade teacher)
- Honorable Mention (video – Division I) “H&M Videos” by Hannah Hollman & Madison Jones (4th grade) Mrs. Raelynn Stein (4th grade teacher)
- 1st Place ART – Division I (4th – 8th grades) “Giving Hands” by Ping Smith (8th grade), St. Monica School, Kalamazoo, Veronica Schaner, (teacher)
- 1st Place ART – Division I (4th – 8th grades) “Faith, Family, Prayer” by Teresa Crothers (6th grade), Seton Home School, St. Paul of the Cross Parish, La Mirada, CA – Rev. Joseph Visperas, Pastor
- Honorable Mention (art – Division I) “Giving Tree” by Megan Bowden (8th grade), St. Monica School, Veronica Schaner, (teacher)
- Honorable Mention (art – Division I) “Invitation out of sin” by Myriam (8th grade), St. Ann Parish, Augusta, MI, Bobby Kinkela (teacher/catechist)
- Honorable Mention (art – Division I) “The World Evangelizes” by Alanna Kaiser and Julia Warner (4th grade), St. Augustine School, Kalamazoo – Mrs. Raelynn Stein (teacher)
- Honorable Mention (art – Division I) “My family having dinner with Jesus” by Nicolas Aviles (4th grade), Chiquitos Bilingual Montessori School, Utica, MI, Carmen Fernandez (teacher) and Luly Calleros (principal)
- 1st Place WRITING – Division I (4th – 8th grades) “Evangelizing in the Family” by Alexandra Miller (6th grade), St. Mary’s Catholic School – Sault Ste. Marie, MI, Jamie Formolo (teacher)
- 1st Place WRITING – Division II (9th – 12th grades) “Catholicism: Our Greater Joy” by Julia Amting (11th grade), St. Mary, Marshall, MI, Rev. Craig Lusk, Pastor
- “Jesus wants evangelizers who proclaim the good news not only with words, but above all, by a life transfigured by God’s presence.” -Pope Francis
1st Place winners in each category and division will receive $100 money awards made possible by the Michigan Knights of Columbus.