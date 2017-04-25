CONGRATULATIONS to all the 2017 Catholic Families Student Contest FINALISTS:

by Socorro Truchan

Following are the finalists from the Student Contest this year:

"The Evangelizing Family”



1 st Place School with most entries: Lake Michigan Catholic, St. Joseph, Mrs. Sarah Rouse and Mrs. Lindsey Goshgarian (5 th grade teachers)

with most entries: Mrs. Sarah Rouse and Mrs. Lindsey Goshgarian (5 grade teachers) 1 st Place VIDEO – Division I (4 th – 8 th grades) “Evangelization” by Evan Czuk & Liam Roth (4 th grade), St. Augustine School, Mrs. Raelynn Stein (4 th grade teacher)



– (4 – 8 grades) by St. Augustine School, Mrs. Raelynn Stein (4 grade teacher) Honorable Mention (video – Division I) “Video Girls” by Abigail Ulbrich & Isabella Hentz (4 th grade) Mrs. Raelynn Stein (4 th grade teacher)



grade) Mrs. Raelynn Stein (4 grade teacher) Honorable Mention (video – Division I) “H&M Videos” by Hannah Hollman & Madison Jones (4 th grade) Mrs. Raelynn Stein (4 th grade teacher)





grade) Mrs. Raelynn Stein (4 grade teacher) 1 st Place ART – Division I (4 th – 8 th grades) “Giving Hands” by Ping Smith (8 th grade), St. Monica School, Kalamazoo, Veronica Schaner, (teacher)

(4 – 8 grades) “Giving Hands” by Ping Smith (8 grade), St. Monica School, Kalamazoo, Veronica Schaner, (teacher) 1 st Place ART – Division I (4 th – 8 th grades) “Faith, Family, Prayer” by Teresa Crothers (6 th grade), Seton Home School, St. Paul of the Cross Parish, La Mirada, CA – Rev. Joseph Visperas, Pastor



– (4 – 8 grades) “Faith, Family, Prayer” by Teresa Crothers (6 grade), Seton Home School, St. Paul of the Cross Parish, La Mirada, CA – Rev. Joseph Visperas, Pastor Honorable Mention (art – Division I) “Giving Tree” by Megan Bowden (8 th grade), St. Monica School, Veronica Schaner, (teacher)

grade), St. Monica School, Veronica Schaner, (teacher) Honorable Mention (art – Division I) “Invitation out of sin” by Myriam (8 th grade), St. Ann Parish, Augusta, MI, Bobby Kinkela (teacher/catechist)

grade), St. Ann Parish, Augusta, MI, Bobby Kinkela (teacher/catechist) Honorable Mention (art – Division I) “The World Evangelizes” by Alanna Kaiser and Julia Warner (4 th grade), St. Augustine School, Kalamazoo – Mrs. Raelynn Stein (teacher)

grade), St. Augustine School, Kalamazoo – Mrs. Raelynn Stein (teacher) Honorable Mention (art – Division I) “My family having dinner with Jesus” by Nicolas Aviles (4 th grade), Chiquitos Bilingual Montessori School, Utica, MI, Carmen Fernandez (teacher) and Luly Calleros (principal)



grade), Chiquitos Bilingual Montessori School, Utica, MI, Carmen Fernandez (teacher) and Luly Calleros (principal) 1 st Place WRITING – Division I (4 th – 8 th grades) “Evangelizing in the Family” by Alexandra Miller (6 th grade), St. Mary’s Catholic School – Sault Ste. Marie, MI, Jamie Formolo (teacher)

(4 – 8 grades) “Evangelizing in the Family” by Alexandra Miller (6 grade), St. Mary’s Catholic School – Sault Ste. Marie, MI, Jamie Formolo (teacher) 1 st Place WRITING – Division II (9 th – 12 th grades) “Catholicism: Our Greater Joy” by Julia Amting (11 th grade), St. Mary, Marshall, MI, Rev. Craig Lusk, Pastor