Lenten Resources 2023

St. Mary, Marshall - Fish Fry - 4:30-6:30 from Friday, February 24-Friday, March 31, followed by Stations of the Cross at 7pm
St. John the Evangelist, Albion - Fish Frys from 5-7pm from Friday, February 24-Friday, March 31; Stations of the Cross - March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 at 5:30pm, followed by Soup & Bread
St. John Bosco, Mattawan - Stations of the Cross, 7 pm Fridays during Lent; Spaghetti Supper, 5-7 pm Feb. 24, March 10, March 24; Lenten Picture Presentation, 6 pm on Feb. 24 & March 1 Fr. John Tran will give a brief picture presentation on following Jesus through the Holy Land. Presentation takes place during the Spaghetti Suppers before Stations of the Cross
St. Augustine Cathedral, Kalamazoo - Stations of the Cross, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31; Confession Schedule - Weekdays at 11 a.m., Fridays after Stations, Saturdays at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Sundays at 9 and 11 a.m.
St. Mary of the Lake, New Buffalo, Stations of the Cross on Fridays during Lent at 6 p.m.; Lenten Retreat & Confessions: Monday, March 20-5-7 p.m. (St. Agnes, Sawyer) & Tuesday, March 21-5-7 p.m. (St. Mary of the Lake, New Buffalo)
St. Mary of the Assumption, Three Oaks, Soup Supper at 5 p.m. followed by Stations of the Cross at 6 p.m.
Penance Services 2023
Feb. 26 - St. Mary Parish, Paw Paw - 3 p.m.
March 1 - St. Ann Parish, Augusta - 6:30 p.m.
March 8 - St. Catherine of Siena Parish, Portage - 6:30 p.m.
March 12 - St. John Bosco Parish, Mattawan - 3 p.m.
March 20 - St. Thomas More Student Parish, Kalamazoo - 6:30 p.m.
March 23 - St. Monica Parish, Kalamazoo - 6 p.m.
March 26 - St. Martin of Tours Parish, Vicksburg - 3 p.m.
March 27 - St. Joseph Parish, Kalamazoo - 5:30 p.m.
March 28 - St. Ambrose Parish, Parchment - 6 p.m.
April 2 - St. Augustine Cathedral, Kalamazoo - after 4 p.m. vespers