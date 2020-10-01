Faithful Citizenship

October 1, 2020
Feast of St. Therese of the Child Jesus
Letting Faith Form our Conscience
Dear Sisters and Brothers in Christ,
As Catholic Christians, and as Americans we are members of two “realities”— the City of God and the City of Humanity (to borrow an image used by St. Augustine, our diocesan Patron). As faithful citizens of both realities, we are called by our Baptism to help build up the City of God by the ways we faithfully live in the City of Humanity, allowing the actions of our lives to be guided by the Gospel of Jesus Christ. We are invited, and challenged, to be “in the world but not of it” (John 17:13–16) and, therefore, to be responsible citizens, who work both to eradicate moral evils and social injustices wherever we find them, as well to advance the values of Christ which are summed up in the Beatitudes and summarized in the Church’s Catholic Social Teachings.
Over the course of the nearly seventy-five years that the Lord has allowed me to live in this world, and throughout the better part of the 50 years I have served as a priest, I have witnessed remarkable political changes and movements, including the tumultuous years of social unrest during the 1960’s: some for the better, but not all. As a Shepherd of Souls, it is my responsibility to teach the Truth of God’s Word, in season and out (Timothy 4:2). As we approach the time of the national election in November, and as we consider our solemn duty of voting to elect government leaders at all levels of our society, it is important for me as the Bishop of our Diocese to encourage everyone to prayerfully and seriously consider this responsibility from a faith perspective. The purpose of this Letter is not to endorse any individual running for office, or any particular political party; that is to be determined by each citizen according to the guidance of one’s well-formed conscience. My primary responsibilities as a Bishop are to teach, lead and sanctify; it is also incumbent on me to provide guidance in the formation of one’s good conscience, so that we are prepared to vote with a clear understanding of Catholic Teaching on the moral and social issues facing us.
Platforms for Presidential Candidates in Michigan:
Democrat Platform
https://bit.ly/2GdHKlV
Republican Platform (note the 2020 republican platform was voted to remain the same as 2016)
https://bit.ly/34cymab
Libertarian Platform
https://www.lp.org/platform/
US Taxpayer Party Platform
https://www.ustpm.org/about-the-ustpm/ustpm-platform
Green Party Platform
https://www.gp.org/platform
Natural Law Party
https://www.natural-law.org/platform/index.html
As Catholics, we have a long tradition of engagement in the political process as a means of putting our faith into action. We are called to bring the best of ourselves and our faith to the public square—and yet today, many shy away from such involvement because our national and local conversations are filled with vitriol and harsh language, often directed at people themselves.
When personal attacks replace honest debate, no one wins. This kind of attack, no matter the reason, only serves to further divide our communities. As Catholics, we must model a better way. We invite you to join the Civilize It campaign by taking the pledge below as a way to promote civility, love our neighbors, and build community.
Civilize It is about making room in your heart for those with whom you disagree. We are called to recognize that each one of us is a beloved child of God and to respond in love to that reality. Civilize It is a non-partisan call to focus on the dignity of all people, even when we disagree, and to put faith in action by bearing witness to a better way forward.
Take the pledge below as an individual, family, or community. Anyone and everyone can commit together to honoring human dignity through civil conversation.
1. Civility
To recognize the human dignity of those with whom I disagree, treat others with respect, and rise above attacks when directed at me.
2. Clarity
To root my political viewpoints in the Gospel and a well formed conscience, which involves prayer, conversation, study and listening. I will stand up for my convictions and speak out when I witness language that disparages others' dignity, while also listening and seeking to understand others’ experiences.
3. Compassion
To encounter others with a tone and posture which affirms that I honor the dignity of others and invites others to do the same. I will presume others’ best intentions and listen to their stories with empathy. I will strive to understand before seeking to be understood.
