Eucharistic Congress 2019: Ignite the Faith

The Eucharistic Congress is an event bringing faithful from around the diocese together to spend a day centered around the Eucharist; a day to Ignite the Faith of all those in attendance. The day will feature keynote and breakout sessions, Mass, adoration and more.
This event is free and the day will begin with registration at 8:00am, followed by Mass celebrated with Most Rev. Bishop Paul J. Bradley. Steve Angrisano will be providing the music for the Mass as well as offering a talk during the breakout session. Steve is a seasoned musician and storyteller who offers a passionate message of faith, hope and love. The keynote address will be presented by Dr. Timothy O'Malley from the University of Notre Dame. Dr. O'Malley is the Director of Education for the McGrath Institute for Church Life, as well as the Editor of Church Life Journal. Dr. O'Malley will also be offering a talk during the breakout session.
There will be a breakout session offered in the morning with various topics and speakers. The afternoon session will be broken up based on parish ministry and follow a discussion format with questions regarding maintenance to mission.
Childcare is available for $10.00 per family including lunch for the children. Please purchase a childcare ticket at the same time as your registration so that we can track the number of children that will be there.
Below is the link to the morning breakout sessions available as well as an information packet that provides facts and a breakdown of the day. Please contact Joan Jaconette, (269)903-0147 or by email: jjaconette@diokzoo.org with any questions or issues.
We hope to see you there as we Ignite the Faith in the Diocese of Kalamazoo.